Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

