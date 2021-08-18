Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1,565.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.