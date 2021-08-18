HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

HLTRF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

