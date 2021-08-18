HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Trading 5.6% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 37,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,971,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HVBT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

