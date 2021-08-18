Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 135 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $268.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,259. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.