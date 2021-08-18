Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 3,130,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

