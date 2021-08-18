Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $317.55. 1,116,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

