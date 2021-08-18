Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $156.28. 2,997,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

