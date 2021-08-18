HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 1,483 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

