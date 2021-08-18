HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

