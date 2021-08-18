HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.