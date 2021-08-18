HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 537 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

