HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

