HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 103 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

