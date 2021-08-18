Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 256,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $635.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $598.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

