Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.