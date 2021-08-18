Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

