Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

