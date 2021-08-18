HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE J opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.04.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

