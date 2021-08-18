HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,294 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

