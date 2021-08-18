HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

