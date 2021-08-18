HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,651 shares of company stock worth $82,165. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

