Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 29681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.