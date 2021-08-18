Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00.

