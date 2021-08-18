Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $324,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

