Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €88.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

