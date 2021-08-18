Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Volume Hits $6.21 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Hegic has a total market cap of $89.20 million and $6.21 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

