HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,929.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $370.93 million and approximately $99,929.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004547 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00034324 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

