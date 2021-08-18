Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of CDDRF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

