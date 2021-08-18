Head to Head Review: NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 3.71% 10.37% 5.73%

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its share price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.61 $6.23 million $0.42 67.43

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than NuGene International.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

