Head to Head Contrast: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Safestore has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safestore and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25

Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $77.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.02 $913.64 million $3.26 25.32

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52%

Summary

Equity Residential beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

