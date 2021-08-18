Head-To-Head Analysis: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity National Financial and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 17.05% 25.33% 4.01% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $10.78 billion 1.29 $1.43 billion $5.34 9.10 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.