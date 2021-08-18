HBC Financial Services PLLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $196.37. 115,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

