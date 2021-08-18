HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 616 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.82. 115,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

