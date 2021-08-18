Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,153 shares of company stock worth $142,507. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

