Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 8th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

