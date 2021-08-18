Hatton Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,188. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.98.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.