Hatton Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,188. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.98.

