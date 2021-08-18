Hatton Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 844.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 16,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

