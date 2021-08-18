Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,649 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.