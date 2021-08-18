Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

