Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

