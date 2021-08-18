Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

