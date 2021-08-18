Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $779,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $203,854.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,661. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

