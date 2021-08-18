Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

