Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 232,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

