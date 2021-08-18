Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

FRA HNR1 opened at €156.40 ($184.00) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €144.45.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

