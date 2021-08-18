Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

