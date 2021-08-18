Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.