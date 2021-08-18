Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

