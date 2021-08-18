Hacken Token Market Capitalization Tops $43.03 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $43.03 million and $1.25 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00128925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.24 or 0.99975347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00886639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.06827996 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,391,741 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

